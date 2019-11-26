BJP didn’t keep its promise to share CM post with Sena, offered same to Ajit Pawar: Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Monday accused the BJP of not keeping its word of sharing the CM post for half term with his party as promised but was offering the same to NCP’s Ajit Pawar for supporting the Devendra Fadnavis-led government.

Advertising

“BJP, which had promised to give the CM post for two and a half years to Sena, didn’t keep its word but has offered same and 20 ministerial portfolios to Ajit Pawar. I have heard it. One can see the kind of politics going on in the state,” said Raut while addressing mediapersons on Monday.

He also slammed the BJP for “showing its majority” to the Governor at “midnight”. “…If you had the majority, then what was the need to do this hooliganism and dacoity like Chambal dacoits? BJP has cheated the Governor, President and the people of the state,” he said, asking: “If you have the majority, then what is the need of Operation Lotus?”

Raut also attacked the BJP over “sending cops in plain clothes” to keep watch on NCP legislators. “They can send cops in plain clothes or goons in police clothes. They have gone mad. If they don’t get power, they will get mad. When our government comes into power, we will tell the health minister to set up more mental hospitals in certain areas. Because, they won’t be able to digest the defeat and their mental balance can be disturbed,” Raut said.

Advertising

Meanwhile, an editorial in the Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana said the revolt of Ajit Pawar was a failed one and many MLAs have returned to party fold. “The revolt of Ajit Pawar has failed and nine out of 12 legislators who went with him have returned to the party fold,” the editorial said.

The editorial further said, in a sarcastic remark, that Fadnavis took oath as a chief minister like a “thief on the run”. “The people who did not respect the 25-year-long friendship with the Shiv Sena will also throw away Ajit Pawar,” it added.

Meanwhile, the Sena has shifted its legislators from Lalit Hotel in Andheri (East) to the nearby Lemon Tree Hotel on Monday. Sena leaders said that since the hotel was already pre-booked, the MLAs have been shifted to nearby hotel.