BJP demands Tejashwi apology on SC/ST remark

BJP national spokesperson Guru Prakash Paswan Wednesday said Bihar Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav should apologise for “likening” SCs and STs to birds and animals while speaking on the caste census demand after the all-party meeting with the Prime Minister.

On Monday, after the meeting, Tejashwi had asked why there couldn’t be a caste census when even “pashu-pakshi” were counted in the country.

Paswan said: “Tejashwi likened SC/ST to birds and animals by drawing comparison. It is demeaning, derogatory and offensive. He must apologise.”

RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tewari said: “Tejashwi Yadav spoke in a broad context of caste census. Paswan is misinterpreting his statement.”