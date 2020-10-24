BJP demands Mehbooba’s arrest for her flag remarks, she says ‘spare us lessons’

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti addressing her first press conference after being released from 14 months of detention. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

A day after PDP chief and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said she will raise the Tricolour only when the J&K state flag is also restored, the BJP demanded her arrest saying Mufti’s remarks were “seditious”.

“I request Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to take cognisance of the seditious remarks of Mehbooba Mufti, book her for the seditious act and put her behind bars. We will sacrifice every drop of our blood for our flag, country and motherland. Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of our country, so only one flag can be hoisted in Jammu and Kashmir and that is the national flag,” PTI quoted Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina as saying.

Asserting that the BJP will not tolerate such “nefarious designs” aimed at instigating the people of Kashmir, Raina said, “I warn leaders like Mehbooba Mufti not to instigate the people of Kashmir. We will not allow anyone to disturb peace, normalcy and brotherhood. In case anything wrong happens, she will have to face the consequences,” he said.

“If Kashmiri leaders are feeling insecure in India, they can go to Pakistan and China, he added.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti addressing her first press conference after being released from 14 months-long detention. (Express Photo) PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti addressing her first press conference after being released from 14 months-long detention. (Express Photo)

Raina also said that “no power on earth” can either hoist the state flag again or restore Article 370 of the Constitution, which granted a special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. “Article 370 gave rise to separatism, terrorism and was instrumental behind thousands of killings. As the government has permanently scrapped Article 370, no power on earth can restore it. No power on earth can hoist any flag other than the national flag in Jammu and Kashmir.”

However, reacting to the BJP’s demand, Mufti said it is the BJP who has insulted the tricolour by sowing division and hatred. “National Flag of India flag stands for diversity & peaceful coexistence amongst all. If anyone has insulted the Tiranga, it is BJP that persecutes minorities & sows division & hatred. The Flag of India flag was disrespected the day BJP leaders carried it to justify rapists of a 9 year old. Spare me the lessons,” the PDP leader tweeted.

On Friday, addressing the first press conference after her release from detention, Mehbooba declared that she will have “nothing to do with elections” till J&K’s special status under the Constitution is restored.

“My flag is in front of me. When this flag is restored to us, we will raise the other flag (Tricolour) also. But until that happens, we will not hold any other flag in our hands. Hamara uss jhande se rishta is jhande ne banaya hai, it is not independent of this flag,” Mehbooba Mufti told reporters, pointing to the flag of the erstwhile state placed before her along with the PDP flag.

Following the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019, the J&K state flag, which used to fly along with the Tricolour atop the civil secretariat building in Srinagar, was removed.

