‘Completely unacceptable’: BJP defends Ravneet Singh Bittu, slams Rahul Gandhi for traitor jibe ‘on Sikh community’

Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi with suspended Lok Sabha MPs during a protest at the Parliament, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

The BJP on Wednesday came out all guns blazing against Rahul Gandhi, alleging that by referring to Union Minister of State Ravneet Singh Bittu as a “traitor” during a brief exchange in the Parliament premises, the leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha had called into question the sacrifices of the entire Sikh community.

Taking on what he termed “the mindset” behind the desecration of the Golden Temple during Operation Bluestar, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri said the senior Congress leader’s statement had more import than its translation in Hindi as ‘gaddar’ afforded.

“A traitor is someone who betrays his nation; this term is used in espionage…for those who sell out the nation…this word should not be taken lightly…this is a serious issue for the Sikh community,” Puri alleged at a press conference at the BJP national headquarters.