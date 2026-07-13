Omar’s MLA poaching claim met with BJP’s Rs 100 crore defamation suit threat

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Deputy CM Surinder Kumar Choudhary during a public rally titled "Delhi Chalo! We Want Our Statehood", at Maharaja Hari Singh Park, in Jammu. (PTI Photo)

The BJP on Monday shot a legal notice to J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, demanding that he either provide concrete evidence to substantiate his allegations of “poaching” against the BJP or issue a public apology.

Addressing party workers, the chief minister had said on Saturday that the BJP was attempting to engineer defections within the ruling National Conference and had offered between Rs 20 crore and Rs 30 crore to a Jammu MLA through a lawyer affiliated with the national party.

The BJP has stated that if Abdullah fails to provide evidence to support his allegations or does not apologise, it will initiate a Rs 100 crore defamation suit against him for his remarks.