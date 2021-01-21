BJP declares observers’ teams to decide candidates

The process to hear party workers for the panchayats and nagarpalikas will be two-tier. (Representational)

Gujarat BJP on Wednesday declared various teams of observers to decide the party’s probable candidates for the upcoming local body elections. For giving the party workers hearing on deciding the probable candidates for the elections to six municipal corporations, the observers will meet on January 24, 25 and 26.

An official release from the party stated that to expeditiously complete the process of selection of candidates for the local body polls in district panchayats, taluka panchayats and nagarpalikas panels of three observers have been formed. The process to hear party workers for the panchayats and nagarpalikas will be two-tier. Firstly, the observers selected at district level will hear the workers on January 26 and 27. Secondly, the observers appointed at state level will hear the workers on January 29, 30 and 31.

As per the release, for Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, total 12 teams of observers have been formed. Similarly, seven, five and four teams have been formed for the municipal corporations of Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot respectively. Three teams each have been formed for Jamnagar and Bhavnagar municipal corporations.

Meanwhile, the State Election Commission on Wednesday held a meeting with officials of different departments of the state government to discuss various issues like law and order, allocation of grants, and measures to be taken to deal with Covid-19 situation during elections. An official release said that the meeting was attended by top officials of various departments like Home, Panchayat and Health.