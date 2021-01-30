BJP declares 29 nominees, SAD announces six more

BJP on Friday released its first list of 29 candidates for Mohali elections while the SAD declared six more candidates. (Representational)

With the civic body elections coming near, all the parties have started releasing lists of their candidates. The BJP on Friday released its first list of 29 candidates for Mohali elections while the SAD declared six more candidates.

The BJP is contesting the civic elections on its own for the first time after the party’s alliance with the SAD came to an end last year over three agri laws.

“We had contested on lower number of wards in 2015 due to our alliance with SAD. Now we have declared the first list of 29 candidates. The remaining candidates shall be declared in a day or two,” party leader Sukhwinder Singh Goldy told The Indian Express.

The BJP contested in 12 wards in 2015. The party had reposed its faith in the four former councillors this time as they were again in the fray.

The SAD too declared the list of six candidates from Mohali.

The AAP which joined hands with former mayor Kulwant Singh was yet to declare list of its candidates.

Sources in the party said that the party wanted to contest on equal number of wards but Kulwant Singh-led ‘Azad Group’ was offering less than 20 seats to them.

“Some of the local leaders did not agree with the offer. They wanted to contest in at least 25 wards. The matter is being discussed and the list shall soon be released,” a source said.

The Congress had already released its list of 50 candidates last week. The party had fielded Amarjeet Singh Sidhu, the younger brother of Punjab Health Minister and Mohali MLA Balbir Singh Sidhu.