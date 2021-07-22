BJP cries foul over selection of Rajasthan Cong chief’s relatives in RAS exams

The Rajasthan BJP on Wednesday demanded the resignation of state Congress president and education minister Govind Singh Dotasra over allegations of irregularities in the selection of his relatives in the Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS).

Dotasra rubbished the allegations, terming them as propaganda.

The BJP’s reaction came after posts circulating on social media suggested that both the brother and sister of Dotasra’s daughter-in-law received 80 marks in the RAS-2018 interview, the results of which were declared recently.

Rajasthan deputy leader of the opposition, Rajendra Rathore, shared photos of marksheets on Twitter on Wednesday, suggesting that Dotasra’s daughter-in-law — also a RAS officer — had also received 80 marks in the interview for RAS-2016, while her brother and sister secured the same marks in the interview for RAS-2018.

“God knows whether this is a coincidence or experiment,” Rathore said in the tweet.

Later on Wednesday, BJP called for Dotasra’s resignation and demanded an investigation into the affairs of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC).

“What is interesting is that all three of his (Dotasra’s) relatives secured 80 per cent marks in the interview. Whereas the person who has topped has got 77 marks (only in the interview) and the person who secured fourth rank has got 67 marks. This is an example of serious irregularity, that even in the RPSC, the deserving are made undeserving and the undeserving are made deserving…and that too the family members of the president of the ruling party,” said Rajasthan leader of opposition Gulab Chand Kataria on Wednesday.

He appealed to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to relieve Dotasra of his posts of the state Congress president and education minister.

“It is my request to the Chief Minister that such a person (Dotasra) is relieved from all the posts and all the matters of the RPSC should be investigated properly. Such people, whether in RPSC or elsewhere, should be punished and an example should be presented that RPSC and its workings behave honestly with everyone,” said Kataria.

Dotasra rubbished the allegations and termed them as “propaganda”.

“During the interview, apart from members, experts are also present. The kids who are talented, they achieve after preparation and there is no relation with any political leader. The RAS interviews happened both in BJP and Congress regimes. I feel that it is not an issue who got how many numbers because interview is only of 100 marks but there are competitive examinations before the interview such as the pre and main exams. One doesn’t get marks on the basis of being someone’s relatives. This is only propaganda doing the rounds of social media,” Dotasra told reporters Wednesday.

“My son Avinash had passed in 2016. When my daughter-in-law had passed and when she received her marks, her (matrimonial) match with my son was yet to be made. Her match with my son happened 20 months after her result, when she was undergoing her training. At that time, the BJP was in power and they had appointed the members and chairman. What do I have to do if she or my son is selected as RAS?” said Dotasra.

On the question of his daughter-in-law’s brother and sister being selected in RAS-2018, Dotasra cited the example of a family in Hanumangarh, from which five women have been selected.

“Such propaganda is furthered by those who couldn’t be selected. This controversy has unnecessarily been made on social media. In 2016, I was a simple MLA when my son and daughter-in-law were selected and the BJP was in power. At that time, we didn’t know her as she was yet to marry my son,” said Dotasra.

Kataria also questioned the role of RPSC chairman Bhupendra Singh, who is a former DGP of Rajasthan. “I feel that it is wrong to ascribe any motive. The interview board comprises of autonomous members and the chairperson doesn’t get the names of the selected candidates. This is a confidential process. All due process is followed and the selection is made according to the performance in the interviews,” Singh told The Indian Express.