BJP trying to create Bengali, non-Bengali divide: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged Thursday that the BJP was trying to create a rift between the Bengali and non-Bengali people in her state, reported PTI. Banerjee also said a total of 400 Bengali families have been uprooted and rendered homeless by BJP goons.

The West Bengal CM has backed out from attending Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan that is set to take place in the evening.

Banerjee had announced Wednesday that she will travel to North 24 Parganas Thursday to protest against attacks on Trinamool Congress (TMC) party workers by the BJP after the Lok Sabha poll results last week.

After receiving the invitation for PM Modi’s swearing-in Tuesday, Banerjee had earlier announced that she shall attend the event as a matter of “constitutional courtesy” after discussing the matter with other Chief Ministers.

“Congratulations, new Prime Minister, Narendra Modiji. It was my plan to accept the ‘constitutional invitation’ and attend the oath-taking ceremony. However, in last one hour, I am seeing media reports that the BJP is claiming 54 people have been murdered in political violence in Bengal,” she stated on Twitter.