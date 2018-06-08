BJP, CPM workers clash as Kerala writer ‘atones’ for Kathua rape in Kannur

K P Ramanunni outside the Kadalayi Sree Krishna temple near Kannur on Thursday. S K Mohan K P Ramanunni outside the Kadalayi Sree Krishna temple near Kannur on Thursday. S K Mohan

Malayalam writer and novelist K P Ramanunni on Thursday performed ‘Sayana Pradakshinam’, circumambulation while lying on the floor, at a temple in Kannur “as an act of repentance for the Kathua gangrape”. Ramanunni, a Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award winner, was accompanied by CPI(M) workers for the procession.

However, the procession ended in a melee after BJP activists clashed with CPI(M) workers accompanying Ramanunni. The writer had earlier informed the media about the procession at the Kadalayi Sree Krishna temple near Kannur and when he came to the temple along with CPI(M) workers on Thursday, the group was waylaid by BJP men at the gates.

“They (BJP men) wanted that the temple premises should not be made a venue of protest. I told them I am taking up the procession as a ritual. It is a fundamental right to go to the temple and nobody can question it,” said Ramanunni. Ramanunni said he did not breach any ritual at the temple before taking the procession.

After taking a dip in the temple pond, Ramanunni carried out two rounds of ‘Sayana Pradakshinam’ before there was a clash between CPI(M) and BJP workers. The BJP workers, who alleged that the writer violated the customs at the temple, also protested against media covering the event. Both sides were dispersed by a strong contingent of police which accompanied Ramanunni.

Ramanunni said it was not a protest but only a symbolic act of atonement. “Every religion has got its share of degeneration. I have only reacted against that element of degeneration in the Hindu religion. The Kathua incident was just a highlight,” he said. “I have urged all Hindu believers to join the act of repentance.’’ He said the Sree Krishna temple was selected for the ritual since Sree Krishna is the main protagonist in the novel, Daivathinte Pusthakam, which won him the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award last year.

The procession was organised under the aegis of Kerala Samskritha Sangham. Swami Dharma Chaithanya of Sivagiri Mutt had announced his participation but did not turn up for the procession.

