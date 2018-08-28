BJP councillor’s father, brother held for ‘bribery’

BJP municipal councillor Nency Sumra’s father, Mohan Sumra was arrested for taking bribe. (Representational) BJP municipal councillor Nency Sumra’s father, Mohan Sumra was arrested for taking bribe. (Representational)

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday arrested BJP municipal councillor Nency Sumra’s father, Mohan Sumra, for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 75,000 from a local builder.

According to the ACB, Mohan Sumra and his son Vicky had recently approached the builder and told him that portions of his new residential project in Saiyedpura area were illegal and demanded a bribe of Rs 75,000 for not getting them demolished. The builder, ACB said, immediately gave them Rs 20,000 and promised to pay the rest in few days. The builder then approached the ACB officials who laid a trap to arrest the duo.

On August 22, Vicky was caught red-hand taking the bribe, while his father was able to escape. “Our team visited Nancy Sumra’s house, but she is absconding. At present, it is difficult to say about her involvement in this case. We will definitely take her statements once she is located,” said N P Gohil, Dy Director (In-charge) of Surat ACB.

