MP: Indore BJP councillor resigns over CAA, accuses party of practising politics of hatred

Indore BJP municipal councillor Usman Patel. (Photo: Facebook @Usman Patel) Indore BJP municipal councillor Usman Patel. (Photo: Facebook @Usman Patel)

Indore BJP councillor Usman Patel on Saturday resigned from the party over the new citizenship law saying it discriminates against one community. He also accused the BJP of practising politics of hatred.

Talking to The Indian Express, the municipal councillor from Khajrana locality said it took him some time to quit because he wanted to understand legalities and finer points of law from advocates. However, he is now convinced that the law is against Muslims, he added.

While resigning from the primary membership of the party along with his supporters, Patel said he had joined the saffron party after being inspired by former prime minister and party stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Hundreds of members of the BJP’s minority cell across Madhya Pradesh have resigned over the last few weeks.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd