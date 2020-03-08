BJP councillor ‘slaps’ Surat civic body officials for removing encroachments

BJP municipal councilor Sonal Desai, who was incidentally present there, told the officials not to remove the encroachments BJP municipal councilor Sonal Desai, who was incidentally present there, told the officials not to remove the encroachments

Two employees of Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) were allegedly slapped by the BJP municipal councillor of Ward No. 15 in Varachha zone when the former went to remove encroachment in the area on Saturday. Several vegetable hawkers also assaulted the officials.

The employees are at present admitted in the SMIMER hospital. A purported video of the alleged assault has been widely shared on the social media.

Acting on a complaint, the municipal officials on Saturday went to Kiran Chowk in Punagam area to remove encroachments that was causing traffic jam on the road. When the team led by Pratik Patel and Mahendra Patil requested the shopkeepers to remove items from the area, BJP municipal councilor Sonal Desai, who was incidentally present there, told the officials not to remove the encroachments. Soon a heated exchange of words took place following which Desai allegedly slapped Patel and Patil. Other hawkers too joined her in assaulting the officials.

Patel has already given an application to the police in this regard. However, no FIR has been filed as of yet.

When contacted, Desai refused to comment on the issue and disconnected the call from this correspondent.

Sources said that police also visited the hospital where the two officials are admitted. Surat city BJP president Nitin Bhajiyawala said, “We have heard about the incident and it will not be tolerated. We have sought information from the Varachha zonal chief about this. We will also call Desai and the two officials and get a detailed information. Based on that, we will take further actions.”

Deputy Commissioner of SMC and Varachha B-Zone head N V Upadhyay said, “Our staffers were doing their duty. It was Desai who first slapped our officials. We have told our official to name Desai in the complaint as she is the main accused.”

