BJP councillor shot dead in Daman

BJP councillor Salim Memon of Daman Nagar Palika was shot dead by unidentified criminals on Monday, police said.

Memon (40) was in his automobile showroom four assailants shot him four times, police added.

Two bullets hit him in his chest, and the other two hit his legs.

“Memon was rushed to a hospital in Marwad area but was declared dead on arrival. CCTV footage is being scanned to nab the culprits,” said Daman Superintendent of Police Vikramjit Singh.

Memon was elected to Daman municipality as a Congress candidate in 2016 but then switched over to the BJP.

Sources said Memon, who also has a land brokerage business, had come out of jail a few months back in connection with a case of rivalry.

He also had many cases registered against him in Daman police and Valsad police stations, they added.

With PTI inputs

