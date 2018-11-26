BJP could lose power if Ram temple isn’t built: Uddhav Thackeray

After visiting the makeshift Ram temple in Ayodhya, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday warned the BJP-led government that it could lose power if it does not build the temple.

Uddhav said the BJP should not rake up the Ram temple issue while canvassing for polls if it has to leave the matter to the court for judgment. He said the BJP should apologise and admit that their promise was a “chunavi jumla”.

Speaking to mediapersons after a visit to the makeshift Ram temple, Uddhav said the BJP had, in its election manifesto in the past, promised to explore all possibilities within the limits of the Constitution. “How many options have been explored in the past four years…have you not found a single possibility in these years to build the Ram temple… Till when will we keep searching for possibilities,” he asked.

The Shiv Sena chief said it is often remarked that the Ram temple issue is only raised at the time of elections. “Chunav ke prachar ke dauran sab Ram-Ram karte hain aur chunav ke baad aaraam karte hain (They invoke Ram during the election campaign and relax once the polls are over),” he said.

Uddhav said that the present government at the Centre is strong (in terms of numbers) and asked that if this government does not build the temple, which government will do. Saying that a few days are left for the polls, he said, “Mandir to hoga hi hoga…lekin agar ye sarkar mandir nahi banayegi to shayad ye sarkar nahi banegi. Lekin mandir jaroor banega (The temple will be built. If the current government does not build it, probably it won’t come back. But the temple will certainly be built),” he said. Uddhav said nobody should “play with the sentiments of Hindus”.

“When I visited Ram LalIa today, I was aghast to see and a thought came in my mind that I am going to have a glimpse of Ram lalla or I am entering a jail,” he said, adding that he wanted Ram temple to be built at the earliest.

He reiterated his demand to the Centre to bring in legislation or an ordinance to make way for building the temple.

He also said there was no hidden agenda behind his visit to Ayodhya and that his visit was to express the sentiments of crores of people of the country.