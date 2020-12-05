Mumbai: BJP corporators protest outside Yashwant Jadhav’s office

BMC Standing Committee Chairman Yashwant Jadhav has denied the allegations against him(File)

BJP corporators protested outside Standing Committee Chairman Yashwant Jadhav’s office on Friday.

Corporators alleged they were not allowed to speak in the Standing Committee meeting on the issue of a controversial audio clip in which Jadhav is allegedly heard threatening a contractor to withdraw from projects.

BJP group leader Prabhakar Shinde said that Jadhav did not allow him to raise the issue. “After threatening contractors, now the chairman is threatening corporators. Such things have never happened in BMC. This episode (audio clip of Jadhav’s conversation) needs to be investigated,” said Shinde. After this, BJP corporators sat outside Jadhav’s cabin and created ruckus.

However, later Leader of the House, Vishakha Raut, requested them to end their protest.

Jadhav denied the allegations. “I have given the opportunity to Shinde to speak. Before Raut discussed her issue in the meeting, I called Shinde’s name. However, he only said that let Raut speak first. I thought he did not want to speak and ended the meeting. Then they started creating ruckus,” said Jadhav.

