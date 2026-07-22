BJP, Congress workers come to blows in Patna as Delhi protests fallout continues

A clash broke out between BJP and Congress workers outside the Bihar Congress headquarters at Sadaqat Ashram in Patna on Wednesday after BJP leaders and workers reached the party office to stage a gherao in protest against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s demonstration outside the Prime Minister’s residence in New Delhi a day earlier.

The confrontation quickly escalated into stone-pelting and physical violence, with members of both parties allegedly hurling stones and using sticks during the clash. Police later carried out a flag march in the area and said the situation had been brought under control.

The protesters included Bihar BJP president Sanjay Saraogi and BJP MLC and former state health minister Mangal Pandey. BJP leaders had marched to the Congress office in Patna, accusing Rahul Gandhi and the Congress of creating “anarchy” through Tuesday’s protest in the national capital.

Bihar BJP president Sanjay Saraogi visits a party worker injured in the clash outside the Bihar Congress headquarters in Patna on Wednesday. (Photo: BJP Bihar/X) Bihar BJP president Sanjay Saraogi visits a party worker injured in the clash outside the Bihar Congress headquarters in Patna on Wednesday. (Photo: BJP Bihar/X)

Patna ASP (Law and Order) Komal Meena said BJP workers had attempted to gherao the Congress office, triggering the law-and-order situation.

“Some BJP workers came to gherao the Congress office at Sadaqat Ashram, because of which a law-and-order situation developed. Stone-pelting and lathi blows also took place. Several people were injured and are being treated. Police intervened in time to stop the violence, and the situation has now been normalised,” she said.

Meena said local police had reached the spot promptly. “Additional force mobilisation took some time because protests and demonstrations are taking place at several locations today, which also affected traffic. However, all required police personnel reached the spot in time,” she said.

According to the SP, police will first verify whether permission had been obtained for the protest before deciding on legal action.

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“We will first verify all facts, including whether permission had been granted. No one is allowed to hold protests or processions without permission. FIRs will be registered after verification,” she said.

Congress slams ‘desperation’

Congress condemned the attack on its office. Bihar Congress spokesperson Dr Snehashish Vardhan said, “The historic Sadaqat Ashram is not merely the Congress headquarters but a symbol of India’s freedom struggle. The cowardly attack by the BJP reflects its desperation as it loses political ground. Such repeated acts demonstrate the party’s disregard for democracy.”

Calling the saffron party “drunk on power”, the Congress spokesperson asked, “What is its relationship with those involved in paper leaks that it is compelled to resort to such illegal acts on their behalf? If the Bihar government truly believes in zero tolerance towards crime, the guilty should immediately face legal action and be sent behind bars.”

The Patna confrontation followed Rahul Gandhi’s high-profile protest outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi on Tuesday. The Leader of the Opposition had led INDIA bloc leaders to the site after police action against students protesting over the NEET-UG paper leak irregularities and demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

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Gandhi staged a sit-in outside the Prime Minister’s residence, accusing the Centre of failing to address recurring examination paper leaks and demanding Pradhan’s resignation, action against police officials over the handling of student protests, a discussion on the issue in Parliament, and withdrawal of cases against student protesters. Delhi Police later detained Gandhi and several Opposition leaders during the demonstration.

Students’ protest in Patna

The political confrontation in Patna unfolded even as the city witnessed a students’ agitation over the alleged examination irregularities.

Earlier on Wednesday, police used water cannons, tear gas and a baton charge to disperse protesters marching towards Raj Bhavan under the banner of the All India Students’ Association (AISA). The demonstrators demanded Pradhan’s resignation over alleged paper leaks, corruption in the education system and the commercialisation of education, while expressing solidarity with students who had faced police action during the Jantar Mantar protest in New Delhi a day earlier.

The procession, which started around Gandhi Maidan, was initially stopped at J P Golambar, where police had erected multiple barricades to prevent protesters from moving towards Raj Bhavan. After sections of the crowd attempted to breach the barricades despite repeated announcements, police resorted to water cannons, tear gas, and a lathi-charge.

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However, hundreds of protesters continued the march through Dak Bunglow Crossing, repeatedly breaching police barricades during nearly five hours of clashes. During the demonstration, police vehicles and personnel also reported damage from the protesters. Meanwhile, smaller groups also attempted to push toward the high-security Chief Minister’s residence and the BJP office, prompting additional security deployments in the VVIP area.

To push the surging crowd back from the VVIP perimeter, authorities deployed heavy reinforcement forces from multiple police stations alongside senior officials, with reinforced security around the BJP office as sections of the crowd turned toward it.

Simultaneously, security was also heightened around the Vidhan Sabha, the gates of which have been closed. The unrest on the road also spilled into the Assembly, where BJP MLA Vinay Bihari alleged that his vehicle was attacked and its windows smashed while he was on his way to the House. The claim sparked heated exchanges between the Treasury and Opposition benches, prompting Speaker Prem Kumar to assure action against those responsible. Despite the assurance, the uproar continued, and proceedings were ultimately adjourned until Thursday.