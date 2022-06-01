BJP, Congress witness big fall in donations in pandemic year

Contributions received by the BJP in 2020-21 declined by 39% over the previous fiscal, according to a submission made by the party to the Election Commission.

The BJP received Rs 477.54 crore from various entities, electoral trusts and individuals, down from Rs 785 crore in 2019-20 and Rs 742 crore in 2018-19.

The Congress, which has been witnessing a steady dip in contributions, received Rs 74.5 crore during the same period, a decline of over 45% from the Rs 139 crore it got in 2019-20. The party received Rs 146 crore in 2018-19.

While political parties usually get larger donations in the year of general elections, experts said the drop in contributions in 2020-21 can also be attributed to the pandemic and the economic impact it had on the market.

