BJP, Congress together in trying to sabotage farmers’ stir: Sukhbir Singh Badal

Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal Wednesday said the BJP-led central government and the Congress government in Punjab were hands in gloves in sabotaging the kisan andolan and that CM Amarinder Singh had deliberately recommended two pro-farm law experts to the Centre so that the four-member panel formed by the apex court could be tilted in favour of the Centre.

The SAD chief, who was here to induct Faridkot BJP President Vijay Chhabra into the SAD fold, said the SAD had been strengthened in the city with Chhabra joining the party. He said the erstwhile saffron leader would get due respect and recognition in his new party. Youth Akali Dal (YAD) president Parambans Singh Romana also welcomed Chhabra into the SAD on the occasion.

Meanwhile speaking on the occasion, the SAD president said the BJP led central government knew about the weaknesses of Capt Amarinder Singh and had used them to the hilt. He said this was why the Centre had used the CM and forced him to forward the names of two members to be given to the Supreme Court to be included in the committee for the purpose of holding talks between the central government and the farmers. He said one of these members Bhupinder Singh Mann headed a faction of the BKU which had officially supported the Capt Amarinder Singh and the Congress in the run up to the Assembly elections in 2017.

“Mann’s son Gurpartap was an official spokesperson of the Congress party and was also appointed member of the Punjab Public Service Commission,” he said, adding that similarly another member Ashok Gulati had also been nominated as a member of a state committee by the CM.

Badal forewarned people to be careful about attempts to instigate violence in the name of Khalistan. He said this was being done with the sole purpose of defaming the farmer agitation. He said the SAD had always stood for peace and communal harmony and would not allow any attempt to destroy the hard-won peace of Punjab succeed at any cost.