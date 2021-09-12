BJP, Congress take aim at Delhi government

The BJP and Congress hit out at the AAP-led Delhi government Saturday over severe waterlogging in the capital.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said, “Due to negligence and corruption in works involving cleanliness and maintenance of sewers by the government’s departments like flood control, PWD and Jal Board, Delhi has become like a pool and even light rains cause roads to become waterlogged”. He also sought a “high-level probe into the working of PWD, Jal board, and flood control departments without delay”.

BJP leader Tajinder Bagga posted a video sitting in a raft on a submerged road in Bhajanpura. “This season, I really wanted to go to Rishikesh for rafting but I could not go due to Covid and repeated lockdowns. I want to thank Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal ji as he has made arrangements for rafting in every nook and corner of Delhi…,” he said.

DPCC president Anil Kumar said the CM doesn’t bother about the welfare of people, “who either suffer severe drinking water shortage during summer or waterlogging during the rainy season, as the Delhi government does not clean drains before the monsoon even though 70% of roads are under it”.

Earlier this month, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia had appealed to all departments concerned to work in coordination to tackle waterlogging and directed officials to identify vulnerable spots and find a permanent solution.