BJP kickstarts ‘Gandhi Sankalp Yatra’, Congress says they should first follow path of truth

Honouring the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary, Home Minister Amit Shah and other BJP leaders kick-started a four-month-long exercise and undertook the ‘padyatra’ (foot march), which was Gandhi’s favoured way to reach out to the masses and gave a call to people to follow the ideals of the Father of Nation.

Marking Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary, BJP leaders, MPs, MLAs, organisational leaders and other party members too undertook a 2-km-long foot march and spoke about non-violence, peace, use of khadi and cleanliness in events held across the country.

Shah also asked people to follow PM Narendra Modi’s call to shun single-use plastic and said he is the only prime minister who has made cleanliness a mass movement, after Gandhi.

Commemorating the day, Congress leaders including — Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi — also undertook their own foot marches.

Slamming the BJP, Congress president Sonia Gandhi said those who consider themselves supreme and indulge in the politics of falsehood will not understand Mahatma Gandhi’s sacrifices and ideals.

In an apparent dig at the BJP leadership, Sonia told party workers and leaders at Rajghat that the Mahatma’s soul would be pained by what has been happening in India in the last few years.

Meanwhile, Priyanka in Lucknow said that Gandhi stood for the path of truth.

“First, the BJP should pursue the path of truth and then talk about Gandhiji,” Congress’ general secretary said.

In Uttar Pradesh, the BJP government headed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath convened a special 36-hour special session of the assembly to mark the day.