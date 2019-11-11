BJP, Congress release first list of candidates for Jharkhand polls

The BJP and Congress have released its list of candidates for the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly polls. While the BJP released the names of candidates in 52 constituencies, Congress has released names in five constituencies.

Jharkhand goes to polls in five phases starting November 30. In the first phase, polls will be conducted in 13 seats which includes four Scheduled Tribe and three Scheduled Caste reserved seats.

Prominent faces in Jharkhand BJP, like Chief Minister Raghubar Das and state BJP president Laxman Giluwa will contest from Jamshedpur East and Chakradharpur seats respectively. However, in 10 seats, sitting BJP MLAs did not get tickets to fight. The seats include: Boreo, Godda, Chatra, Sindri, Jharia, Ghatshila, Gumla, Simdega, Manika and Chattarpur.

BJP working president J P Nadda said the list mainly focuses on the first phase of the polls, but there are some candidates in it who would be contesting the elections in the other four phases.

“Jharkhand was previously known for the higher side of corruption and lower side of stability. Today, it is known for stability and development under the leadership of (Chief Minister) Raghubar Das. Corruption has been curbed,” he said at a press conference.

The Congress has announced its candidature from Lohardaga, Manika, Daltonganj, Bishrampur and Bhawanathpur. Congress state president Rameshwar Oraon will fight from Lohardaga.

Three days ago the Opposition announced Mahagathbandhan with Congress, JMM and RJD contesting from 31, 43, 7 seats respectively

The alliance between BJP and All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) still remains unclear. Sources said that AJSU leader Sudesh Mahto had gone to Delhi, however, there has not been any consensus on number of seats. AJSU had indicated that they are “strong” in 25 seats.