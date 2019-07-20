BJP, Congress govts responsible for atrocities on tribals: Mayawati

HOURS AFTER Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath alleged that the Congress was responsible for the land dispute in Sonbhadra, BSP chief Mayawati on Friday targeted the Congress and the BJP governments at the Centre and said they were to blame for the frequent cases of atrocities on people from the tribal community.

Advertising

In a series of tweets, she wrote, “It is well-known that the Congress governments at the Centre and now the BJP are responsible for the atrocities on tribals. During Congress rule, tribals were evicted from forests because of which several of them turned Naxals.”

जैसाकि सर्वविदित है कि देश में आयेदिन आदिवासी समाज पर हो रहे अत्याचार के लिए केन्द्र में रही कांग्रेस व अब बीजेपी की सरकार बराबर की जिम्मेवार है। कांग्रेस के राज में आदिवासियों को जंगलों से बेदखल किया गया जिससे दुःखी होकर कुछ लोग नक्सली तक बन गये। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) July 19, 2019

“Now, during BJP rule in the state, in Sonbhadra, people belonging to the tribal/Kol community were evicted from the land and were killed. But the interesting thing is that whichever party out of the two is in opposition, sheds crocodile tears when these communities are exploited,” she wrote. In another tweet, she wrote, “Today, after a few days these things can be seen in Sonbhadra. However, the BSP’s representatives have been putting pressure on the administration to get justice for the victims. The BSP appeals to the BJP government to ensure justice to the victims.”

A statement issued by the BSP chief slammed the BJP and the RSS and said “the party and the outfit are casteist and can’t see anyone who belongs to the Dalit, Adivasi and other backward castes grow in business or education. “They (BJP and RSS) are using all types of tactics to ensure that people don’t grow,” the statement said.

The Samajwadi Party hit out at the BJP after a group of SP leaders was stopped from entering Sonbhadra’s gram sabha Murtiya (Umma). “This shows the BJP is tying to hide its sins,” a statement issued by party spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said. “The BJP government, police and administration are responsible for the killings in Sonbhadra,” the statement added. “The incident in Sonbhadra is representative of the state of affairs in the entire state.