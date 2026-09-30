Congress leaders are out to rip apart Constitutional mechanisms: BJP

Countering the Congress, the BJP on Tuesday accused the Opposition party of “leaving no stone unturned to rip apart India’s Constitutional mechanisms”. Speaking to reporters, BJP national general secretary Smriti Irani asked why the Congress wanted the inclusion of dead and duplicate voters in the voter rolls. “In 2019, the incumbent president of the Congress […]

Written by: Jatin Anand
3 min readNew DelhiSep 30, 2026 05:20 AM IST
Congress leaders are out to rip apart Constitutional mechanisms: BJPSenior BJP leader Smriti Irani in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI)
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Countering the Congress, the BJP on Tuesday accused the Opposition party of “leaving no stone unturned to rip apart India’s Constitutional mechanisms”.

Speaking to reporters, BJP national general secretary Smriti Irani asked why the Congress wanted the inclusion of dead and duplicate voters in the voter rolls. “In 2019, the incumbent president of the Congress had said that he would try his best to blemish the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi said repeatedly that he could be targeted, but it should not turn into an assault on India’s democracy and Constitutional authorities. But the Congress leadership is leaving no stone unturned to rip apart India’s Constitutional mechanisms.”

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“As a citizen, I want to say that the Election Commission strengthens India’s democratic systems and is the pride of Bharat’s democracy, which has been appreciated and paid respect to by several countries. The Congress party is sad that the people of India do not support it within the democratic framework, this is why, instead of assessing its defeat, it is attacking the Election Commission,” Irani said.

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Saying that the EC has already said that BLOs would visit homes of those who had been issued notices under the ongoing SIR of electoral rolls to collect and verify their documents, she asked, “Why does the Congress want the names of dead people to be restored? Why does it want duplicate names to exist in the electoral roll?”.

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“The same Congress which was created for the protection of the British Empire is today attacking the Election Commission by referring to the Lahore Session of the Congress — nothing can be more shameful than this.” Irani also asked if the Congress was giving the ECI a clean chit in Opposition-ruled states like Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Kerala and Karnataka.

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Jatin Anand
Jatin Anand

Jatin Anand is an Assistant Editor with the national political bureau of The Indian Express. With over 17 years of experience in mainstream journalism, he is a seasoned expert in national governance, electoral politics, and bureaucratic affairs. Having covered high-stakes beats including the Election Commission of India (ECI), intelligence, and urban development, Jatin provides authoritative analysis of the forces shaping Indian democracy. He is an alumnus of Zakir Husain Delhi College (DU) and the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where he specialized in Print Journalism. Expertise High-Stakes Beat Coverage: Throughout his decade-and-a-half career, Jatin has covered some of the most sensitive and influential beats in the country, including: The Election Commission of India (ECI): Monitoring electoral policy, reforms, and the conduct of national and state polls. National Security & Intelligence: Reporting on the internal mechanisms and developments within India's security apparatus. Urban Development: Analyzing the policies and bureaucratic processes driving the transformation of India’s cities. National Political Bureau: In his current role, he tracks the intersection of policy and politics, offering deep-dive reporting on the Union government and national political movements. Academic Credentials: Zakir Husain Delhi College (DU): Alumnus of one of Delhi's premier institutions. Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai: Specialized in Print Journalism at India's most prestigious journalism school. ... Read More

 

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