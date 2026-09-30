Congress leaders are out to rip apart Constitutional mechanisms: BJP

Countering the Congress, the BJP on Tuesday accused the Opposition party of “leaving no stone unturned to rip apart India’s Constitutional mechanisms”.

Speaking to reporters, BJP national general secretary Smriti Irani asked why the Congress wanted the inclusion of dead and duplicate voters in the voter rolls. “In 2019, the incumbent president of the Congress had said that he would try his best to blemish the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi said repeatedly that he could be targeted, but it should not turn into an assault on India’s democracy and Constitutional authorities. But the Congress leadership is leaving no stone unturned to rip apart India’s Constitutional mechanisms.”