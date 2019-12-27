BJP: Congress, Communists speaking language of Jinnah

BJP MP Virendra Singh BJP MP Virendra Singh

BJP MP Virendra Singh Mast on Thursday slammed the Opposition “Congress and Communist party”, saying they were speaking the language of Mohammed Ali Jinnah on the new citizenship law.

Mast, who heads the party’s farmers’ wing BJP Kisan Morcha, said Jinnah used to call the Congress the party of Hindus and addressed Mahatma Gandhi as the leader only of Hindus even though the Congress during those times had all kinds of leaders and never claimed to represent only Hindus.

Now, the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi represent the whole country and never said they represent only Hindus, but the Congress and Communists are saying that the party and leaders like Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah only represent Hindus, Mast said.

When the government announced policies for farmers, it never said these would only benefit one particular section. They were for all sections, he said, adding that the PM’s slogan ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka viswas’ showed that the government stood for all. Farmers across the country were angry with the Opposition for speaking the language of Jinnah, he said, adding the Morcha would speak to farmers on the issue.

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra hit out at senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his liar jibe at the PM. Calling him “jhoothon ka sardar” (master of lies), Patra said that detention camps in Assam were set up when the Congress headed governments in the state and Centre. He was referring to a tweet by Rahul alleging that Modi was lying to the country on the issue of detention camps in Assam.

He also highlighted the “white paper” issued by the Assam government on illegal migrants and said it had spoken about setting up detention centres.— WITH PTI INPUTS

