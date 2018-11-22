BJP, Congress centralising powers: Chandrasekhar Rao

TRS President K Chandrasekhar Rao alleged on Thursday both the BJP and Congress indulged in centralisation of power at the cost of ignoring interests of the states.

The caretaker Telangana Chief Minister urged the people to vote his party back to power in December seven assembly elections and also make it victorious in next year’s Lok Sabha polls to make the Centre agree to the state’s demands.

Addressing campaign meetings at Ichhoda, Nirmal, Armoor, Khanapur and Bhainsa, Rao said the NDA government did not cooperate though the state government had sent assembly resolutions seeking increase in reservation for Scheduled Tribes and Muslims.

“The Centre has kept with it (resolutions). That’s why I appeal to you. The Congress or BJP, they don’t solve these problems. They cannot do it. They don’t want to do it. All power should be centralised in Delhi, wield influence (on states). That is the attitude of these parties,” he said

TRS has to play a role in national politics as well, Rao said. “Not only assembly elections today. Tomorrow, in parliament elections also, if we win all MP seats, then only we can bend Delhi’s neck,” he said.

A “federal front” needs to come to power at the Centre for protecting the states’ rights and to address their problems.

Rao said he has nothing much to lose even if the TRS was defeated in the coming elections. It is the state that suffers, he added. “If the TRS loses, there is nothing much I lose. What is there. (We) will work hard if win. Otherwise, (we) will take rest at home… Will do farming or something. But, who will lose? Telangana state. People,” he said.

Speaking at Nirmal, Rao referred to AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi’s allegation that a Congress nominee offered Rs 25 lakh to his party to cancel a rally proposed to be addressed by him and said “Asaduddin Owaisi would not be sold, not for Rs 25 lakh but even for Rs 25 crore”. AIMIM and TRS are working together, he said.

The Congress candidate A Maheshwar Reddy had rejected the allegation by Owaisi and dared him to prove the charge made at a public meeting on Monday.

In his rallies, Rao spoke extensively on the various welfare schemes of his government and fresh promises, including free power, investment support and insurance schemes to farmers, eye screening programme for all citizens and increase in social security pensions.

Rao, who has been critical against TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu, asked people whether Telangana still needs Naidu who is opposed to irrigation projects in the state (in his capacity as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister).

Dismissing Rao’s allegations, Revanth Reddy, Working President of the Congress in Telangana, asked how can Telangana have problems with Andhra Pradesh which is a lower riparian state in water sharing.