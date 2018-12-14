BJP, Congress birds of a feather: Mayawati on Rafale verdict

Two days after offering support to Congress for forming government in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati Friday called both BJP and Congress “ek hi thali ke chatte batte (birds of a feather)”. Mayawati made the remark in response to the Supreme Court’s decision dismissing all pleas seeking a court-monitored probe into procurement of Rafale fighter jet.

Mayawati said both Congress and BJP have faced the allegations of corruption in defence procurement deals as both parties have been in power at the Centre. “In such matters, the public has an apprehension that both the parties have been ‘ek hi thali ke chatte batte’ and none of the two is any less than each other. Congress has faced the allegations in Bofors and BJP in Rafale,” Mayawati said.

In a statement, Mayawati said the Supreme Court’s verdict would be some relief for the central government but there was a need for basic changes at the level of the government in matters of defence-related deals.

Mayawati also asked the Centre to draft a long-term and transparent policy for defence procurement deals while taking the alliance parties and the prominent opposition parties into confidence.