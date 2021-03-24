BJP, Congress begin screening candidates ahead of Morva Hadaf by-elections

In the recently contested local body polls, the BJP won the taluka panchayat seats from the Assembly constituency (Representational Image)

POLITICAL ACTIVITY has gained momentum at Morva Hadaf Assembly constituency in Panchmalahs district, a seat that fell vacant following the death of Bhupendra Khant, an independent MLA who was disqualified in May 2019. Both the Congress and the BJP have begun the process of selecting candidates for the tribal seat.

In the recently contested local body polls, the BJP won the taluka panchayat seats from the Assembly constituency, thus paving way for a better show in the Assembly bypolls. On Tuesday, the BJP observers met with aspirants from the constituency, party leaders said.

The Congress had won the seat in 2012 — when it was first carved out as an Assembly constituency. Following the death of Congress MLA Savita Khant, Bhupendra Khant’s mother, had led to a bypoll in 2013. Bhupendra Khant had lost to BJP’s Nimisha Suthar in the bypoll.

In December 2017, Bhupendra Khant broke away from the Congress and contested as an independent after the party made way for its then ally Bhartiya Tribal Party (BTP) to contest on the seat instead. Khant won by a margin of 4,300 votes, while BJP’s Vikramsinh Dindor was second. Khant had been disqualified by Gujarat Assembly Speaker Rajendra Trivedi in May 2019 after his caste certificate was found “invalid”.



A BJP leader said, “The party will soon announce the name as the nominations have to be filed this week..”

The Congress has also decided to contest on the seat for the upcoming bypolls and is still looking for a candidate.