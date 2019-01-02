BJP condemns Rajasthan minister’s priority for her caste remarks

Rajasthan BJP has condemned a state minister’s remark that priority for her was first to work for her caste and then the larger society, saying it reflected the narrow-mindedness of the Congress party and the minister.

“What the minister has said is an example of narrow-mindedness and reflects the thought of the Congress party. Works are not done on the lines of caste in the government,” BJP state president Madan Lal Saini said.

Speaking at a function in Alwar on Sunday, the Rajasthan minister of state for women and child development Mamta Bhupesh had said that priority for her was to work first for caste, then community and then all communities.

“Hamari avashyakta lageti, main kabhi aapko pith nahi dikhaungi, is baat ka vishwas main apko dilana chahti hun. Kyuki pratham kary hamara hamari jaati ke liye, uske baad hamare samaj ke liye, uske baad sarva samaj ke liye, sabke liye hamari mansha ye rahegi ki hum sabke liye kaam kar paye, sabko labh de paye (I want to assure you that (if) I am needed, I will not turn back to you because my priority is to work first for my caste, then community and then all communities and everyone),” she said.

Bhupesh also said that there are several schemes in her department which can benefit them (the people). The minister was not available for comments.