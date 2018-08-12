‘BJP concluded another flop show in Bangla’: Trinamool Congress on Amit Shah rally

Amit Shah rally: The BJP and TMC have been at loggerheads over the issue of the NRC in Assam. (File) Amit Shah rally: The BJP and TMC have been at loggerheads over the issue of the NRC in Assam. (File)

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) slammed the BJP president Amit Shah for addressing a rally in West Bengal calling it a ‘flop show’. “BJP have just concluded another flop show in Bangla. After the flop meeting BJP are looking for excuses,” the party said.

“They (BJP) are saying their meeting was blacked out. Black outs and blackmailing is what BJP do. Don’t insult the media. All showed. We challenge BJP. Either they prove it or resign,” TMC tweeted.

In a 25-minute speech in Kolkata Saturday, BJP president Amit Shah declared that he would visit every district of West Bengal to ensure Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is thrown out of power in the state. “Mamata kaan khol kar sun lo, main Bangal ke har district me jaoonga (Mamata, listen to me carefully, I will visit every district in Bengal). And I will ensure that the BJP is brought to power,” Shah said at the beginning of his address.

The BJP and TMC have been at loggerheads over the issue of the NRC in Assam and Shah targetted Mamata during his first visit to the state since the release of NRC draft. He alleged that the Bangladeshi infiltrators were a vote bank of the previous Communist government and now, they had become a vote bank of the TMC. He alleged that the Bangladeshi infiltrators were a vote bank of the previous Communist government and now, they had become a vote bank of the TMC.

Referring to TMC posters saying ‘Anti-Bengal BJP to leave Bengal’, the BJP leader said the saffron party is neither anti-Bengal nor anti-Bengali but is against the “misrule” of TMC.

