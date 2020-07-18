BJP collected money to topple Gehlot govt from Mumbai, says Congress leader

Maharashtra Cong gen secy Sachin Sawant Maharashtra Cong gen secy Sachin Sawant

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Friday said that the state government is investigating allegations made by state Congress general secretary Sachin Sawant, accusing the BJP of raising money from businessmen in Mumbai to fund a conspiracy to topple the Congress government in Rajasthan.

“There seems to be truth in these claims. We are collecting inputs about how much money was sent and how it was transferred to Rajasthan. Once we gather complete information, we will decide on the next course of action,” Deshmukh told The Indian Express.

Sawant on Friday accused the BJP of raising money from businessmen in Mumbai to fund the conspiracy to topple the Ashok Gehlot government.

“We have got information that collection of more than 500 crores have been done from Mumbai in order to topple the @ashokgehlot51 ji led @INCIndia govt in Rajasthan. I have spoken to @AnilDeshmukhNCP ji and requested him to look into this serious matter to find the masterminds,” Sawant tweeted.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd