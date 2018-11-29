BJP claims Rohingya Muslims on voter lists, seeks EC probe

The BJP on Wednesday alleged that names of illegal Rohingya Muslim immigrants have been included for the Telangana Assembly elections in voters’ list of 15 constituencies in Hyderabad. The party sought a probe by the Election Commission (EC) on this “joint conspiracy” of the ruling TRS with AIMIM and the Congress.

Advertising

A delegation comprising Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, party general secretary Arun Singh and BJP’s national media head Anil Baluni met top EC officials and submitted a memorandum in this regard.

Naqvi told reporters that despite clear instructions from the Union Home Ministry that Rohingya Muslims are not Indian citizens, they have been registered as voters in Telangana.

The party also demanded that electoral rolls of 15 Assembly constituencies in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation be “rectified” before the December 7 election.