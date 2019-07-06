West Bengal: BJP claims activist lynched for chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’, TMC says allegation ‘baseless’

Political violence continues to rock Bengal following the Lok Sabha poll results, with BJP Saturday claiming that a party worker was allegedly lynched by TMC activists for chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ in Nadia district. However, TMC termed the allegations ”baseless”, saying the BJP worker was beaten up by locals as he had misbehaved with women after getting drunk.

BJP claimed that Krishna Debnath (26), who hailed from Nabadwip area, was allegedly beaten up on Wednesday night and admitted to a local hospital. He was later shifted to a hospital in Kolkata, where he succumbed to his injuries on Friday.

“With the death of Krishna Debnath, we have lost 19 of our activists since the Lok Sabha results. It is shameful that our party workers are being killed for chanting Jai Shri Ram slogan,” BJP leader Mukul Roy, who met the man’s family, was quoted as saying by PTI.

State BJP president Dilip Ghosh demanded the immediate resignation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from the post of Home Minister as she had “completely failed to perform her duties in maintaining the law and order situation in the state”.

After Debnath’s death, BJP members blocked roads at Nadia, demanding immediate arrest of the culprits behind the alleged lynching.

Senior Nadia district TMC leader Gouri Shankar Dutta said party workers were in no way involved with the incident. “This is a baseless allegation. The person was beaten up not for chanting Jai Shri Ram but for misbehaving with women after getting drunk. Our party workers are in no way involved with the incident,” Dutta said.

A Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker was found dead in Narayangarh area of West Medinipur district Monday morning. Local TMC leaders and his family alleged that booth-level worker Ganesh Bhunia was beaten to death by “BJP-backed goons”.

Last week, nearly 50 people were injured in a clash between two groups, allegedly supporters of BJP and TMC, in Keshpur area West Medinipur. The development comes days after the Home Ministry sent its second notice to West Bengal on law and order situation in the state. Several killings have been reported in the state, all purportedly political, during and after the Lok Sabha polls.