‘Hindi will not work, English will’: Rahul Gandhi’s sharp attack against BJP

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for promoting Indian/regional languages as a medium of instruction in schools, saying “Hindi will not work, English will”.

Addressing a rally in Rajathan’s Alwar as a part of the party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, Gandhi on Monday said, “BJP leaders don’t want English to be taught in schools. But children of all their leaders go to English medium schools. Actually, they don’t want children of poor farmers and labourers to learn English, dream big and get out of fields.”

Highlighting the opening of over 1500 English medium schools in Rajasthan, he added, “If you want to speak to people of the rest of the world, Hindi will not work, English will. We want children of poor farmers and labourers to go and compete with Americans, and win over them using their language. I’m happy that 1700 English medium schools have been opened in Rajasthan.”

The BJP has been criticized by the Opposition parties for promoting the use of mother tongues and Indian languages in school curricula across the country. The National Education Policy (NEP), a comprehensive framework to guide the development of education in the country that was introduced in the year 2020 by the Union Cabinet, says that students until Class 5 should be taught in their mother tongue or regional language. Many government schools though have used their mother tongues or regional languages as medium of instruction across the country, but private schools are yet to follow the policy.

Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot, moreover, in support of the nationwide march, claimed that Bharat Jodo Yatra is not indulging in negative politics but raising key issues of people such as unemployment, price rise, and divisions being created in society. Addressing a rally here during the ongoing Yatra in the presence of Rahul Gandhi and party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, the former Rajasthan deputy chief minister said the yatra has attracted the attention of the entire country. “The yatra in Rajasthan has broken all records,” he said.

The yatra began on September 7 from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu and is scheduled to culminate in Jammu and Kashmir. The 3,570 km yatra marked its 100th day last Friday.

– with inputs from ANI and PTI