BJP chief picks new team of office-bearers; Ram Madhav missing from list, Tejasvi named youth wing head

BJP national president JP Nadda.

Eight months after he assumed charge as BJP president, Jagat Prakash Nadda Saturday announced his new team with 12 vice presidents including former chief ministers, eight general secretaries, three national joint secretaries and 13 secretaries.

Prominent among the missing from the list are Ram Madhav, P Muralidhar Rao, Anil Jain and Saroj Pande, who were general secretaries in Amit Shah’s team. However, BJP sources indicated that there is a cabinet expansion also on the cards and some of the functionaries in the outgoing team could be considered for other responsibilities.

Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, Om Mathur, Shyam Jaju and Avinash Rai Khanna, who were vice presidents, have been dropped from the list.

Nadda has appointed Rajesh Agarwal as the new treasurer, a post that has been vacant for a long time since Piyush Goyal was inducted into the Union Cabinet.

Karnataka MP Tejasvi Surya, a fiery speaker, has been made the president of the party’s youth wing.

Former chief ministers Raman Singh and Vasundhara Raje have been retained as party vice presidents of Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, respectively. Baijayant Panda also will continue as party vice president of Odisha. Former Union Minister Radha Mohan Singh, former Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das, West Bengal leader Mukul Roy, Kerala leader P Abdulla Kutty, MPs Rekha Vermam Annpurna Devi and Bharti Ben Shiyal have also been named as vice presidents.

General Secretaries Bhupender Yadav, Arun Singh and Kailash Vijayvargiya have been retained in the same role. Dushyant Kumar Gautam, C T Ravi (MLA Karnataka), D Purandareswari (former Union Minister), Tarun Chugh, Dilip Saikia (MP) are the other general secretaries.

B L Santosh will continue as general secretary (organisation) while national joint secretaries V Satish, Saudan Singh and Shivprakash remain in the same posts.

Pankaja Munde has been inducted as national secretary in the new team.

In the media team, Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni will continue as the head of the team and Bihar MLC Sanjay Mayukh will be co-incharge. Rajya Sabha MP Rajiv Chandrashekhar, Lok Sabha MP and former I&B minister Rajyavardhan Rathore, Hina Gavit MP, Guruprakash, Raju Bista MP will be among the spokespersons.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd