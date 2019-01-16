BJP chief Amit Shah admitted to AIIMS for swine flu treatment

BJP president Amit Shah has been admitted to AIIMS where he is undergoing treatment for swine flu, PTI reported on Wednesday. Shah himself confirmed about the infection through his Twitter handle. “I have been diagnosed with swine flu for which the treatment is underway. With God’s grace and good wishes from all of you, I will recover soon,” he tweeted in Hindi.

मुझे स्वाइन फ्लू हुआ है, जिसका उपचार चल रहा है। ईश्वर की कृपा, आप सभी के प्रेम और शुभकामनाओं से शीघ्र ही स्वस्थ हो जाऊंगा। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 16, 2019

As per PTI, Shah reached the hospital at around 9 pm and is admitted in the old private ward of the hospital. According to sources at AIIMS, the BJP leader was admitted following complaints of chest congestion and breathing issues.