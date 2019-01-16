BJP chief Amit Shah admitted to AIIMS for swine flu treatment

Toggle Menu
Shah himself confirmed about the infection through his twitter handle and said he is being treated. "I have been infected by swine flu and undergoing treatment for the same. I will recover soon with your love and best wishes," he tweeted.

BJP president Amit Shah has been admitted to AIIMS where he is undergoing treatment for swine flu, PTI reported on Wednesday. Shah himself confirmed about the infection through his Twitter handle. “I have been diagnosed with swine flu for which the treatment is underway. With God’s grace and good wishes from all of you, I will recover soon,” he tweeted in Hindi.

As per PTI, Shah reached the hospital at around 9 pm and is admitted in the old private ward of the hospital. According to sources at AIIMS, the BJP leader was admitted following complaints of chest congestion and breathing issues.

