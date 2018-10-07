BJP chief again likens infiltrators to termites, says party will throw all out

“Rahul Baba and company” made a hue and cry about it. “SP, BSP, Congress… they all thumped chests as if they had lost their grandmother,” said Amit Shah “Rahul Baba and company” made a hue and cry about it. “SP, BSP, Congress… they all thumped chests as if they had lost their grandmother,” said Amit Shah

Describing infiltrators as “termites who eat away at the country’s security”, BJP chief Amit Shah on Saturday said that each of them would be thrown out because they indulge in activities like bomb blasts, firing bullets and killing innocent people.

Addressing a rally at Jaora in Ratlam after the poll schedule was announced, the BJP chief said that when the Prime Minister brought in the NRC, “Rahul Baba and company” made a hue and cry about it. “SP, BSP, Congress… they all thumped chests as if they had lost their grandmother,” he said, adding that 40 lakh infiltrators had been identified in Assam and they would be thrown out after probe.

“You elect the BJP here (MP) and later at the Centre. Ek ek ghuspethiyonko chun chun ke nikalne ka kam BJP karegi (BJP will do the job of throwing out each infiltrator),” he said. Referring to Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, he added, “If you want you can keep them in your house because you have a big palace. But the BJP will not let a single one live in the country.” He said the country’s security was important for his party, not “vote-bank politics”. Shah also took a jibe at former PM Manmohan Singh and his foreign tours.

He alleged that previous governments left the borders open, allowing lakhs of infiltrators into the country.

