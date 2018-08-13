BJP State working committee meet: BJP charts course to reach out to Dalits, OBCs

Sources said that during the meeting, the party decided to launch a membership campaign from August 16 and announced a toll-free number to facilitate it. (File) Sources said that during the meeting, the party decided to launch a membership campaign from August 16 and announced a toll-free number to facilitate it. (File)

With the SP, the BSP and the RLD possibly coming together in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP, in its two-day state executive meeting in Meerut, planned a comprehensive programme to reach out to Dalits and OBCs.

For the meeting, the BJP selected Meerut district that has a sizeable Dalit population. The party booked an auditorium and named it after Dalit freedom fighter from Meerut, Matadeen Valmiki, for the duration of the event. Cut-outs of Valmiki were placed at the entrance along with photographs of other freedom fighters. Inside the hall were placed cutouts of Bhimrao Ambedkar and former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh.

Sources said that during the meeting, the party decided to launch a membership campaign from August 16 and announced a toll-free number to facilitate it. The party decided that at the level of every booth, at least 20 people each from Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and OBCs will be given membership to increase the participation of these castes in the organisation, said sources.

It was also decided that party MPs and MLAs will inspect hostels provided to SC and ST students in their areas and also help in developing these hostels. BJP MP from Mohanlalganj and state president of BJP’s SC Morcha Kaushal Kishore told The Indian Express that the MPs and MLAs will inspect these hostels and also use their development funds for their upgrade.

The BJP has also planned to felicitate prominent people from SCs and STs at the district level to send a message that the party respects them, sources said.

