BJP: Capt withdrew CBI general consent to let mafias work in state

Capt Amarinder Singh

A day after the Congress-led government in Punjab revoked its general consent to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for probing cases in the state, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh said the step has been take to protect the various mafias active in the state.

Chugh said the there was apparently no provocation for taking such a step. It seems the Amarinder Singh government is scared that various “mafia gangs” working in the state, mostly under the “patronage” of the Congress leaders, do not come under the CBI investigation, he alleged.

“We all know how a large number of mafia gangs are operating in sand mining, drug peddling and illicit liquor distribution. The entire state has been converted into a mafia state where the police was deliberately turning a blind eye to such nefarious operations. It seems that the Congress government has found an escape route by shutting the doors on the CBI,” said Chugh in a statement.

The BJP leader said the drug racket unearthed in Ludhiana with the seizure of 200 kg heroin seems to be the tip of the iceberg and there are indications that many such gangs have been working in Punjab peddling drugs among the youth.

He said the post-matric scholarship scam in which “lakhs of poor SC students have been defrauded” is another case that has brought shame to Punjab. “Even though the Centre is looking into the matter because it gave Rs 303 crore in grant that has been embezzled, the Amarinder Singh government feared that the CBI might not take over investigation into the case in which Cabinet Minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot and another Congress MLA are involved,” he alleged.

Chugh said last week he had demanded the CBI to take over investigation into the scholarship scam. Similarly, mining gangs have been working under the patronage of Congress leaders which needs to be investigated by the CBI, he said. “Obviously, Chief Minister wants the mafia raj to continue in the state that is why the consent to CBI has been withdrawn,” he added.

On Monday, Punjab joined several other non-BJP ruled states that have withdrawn the “general consent” to the CBI.

According to the state government notification issued on November 8, a prior consent of the Punjab government will be required by the CBI, which comes under the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, to investigate any case in the state. “In exercise of the power conferred by section 6 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946 (Central Act No 25 of 1946), the Government of Punjab hereby withdraws the general consent accorded to the members of the Delhi Special Police Establishment, anytime herein before,” as per the notification issued by the Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Home Affairs and Justice.

