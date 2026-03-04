BJP announces candidates for 4 of 7 Rajya Sabha seats from Maharashtra; Ramdas Athawale, Vinod Tawde on list

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday announced the names of four candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha biennial elections from Maharashtra.

According to a party press release issued by the BJP’s central office in New Delhi, the party’s Central Election Committee has approved the candidature of Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde, Maya Chintaman Inwate, and Ramrao Wadkute for the Upper House polls from the state.

The announcement comes ahead of the biennial elections to seven Rajya Sabha seats from Maharashtra, which are scheduled to fall vacant this year.

Athawale, the leader of the Republican Party of India (Athawale) and Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, is a long-time NDA ally and currently serves as a Rajya Sabha MP. Tawde, a former Maharashtra minister and BJP national general secretary, has also been named among the nominees.