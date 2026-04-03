BJP candidates list for Tamil Nadu elections 2026: Find the full list here

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BJP Candidate List for Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released its first candidate list for Tamil Nadu assembly elections 2026, scheduled to take place on the 23rd of April.
The first list released by BJP names the 27 candidates contesting elections across the state.
Press Release
The Central Election Committee of the @BJP4India has decided the following names for the ensuing General Elections to the Legislative Assembly of TAMIL NADU:
TAMIL NADU Legislative Assembly Election 2026..!#TNElection2026#TNElection2026 pic.twitter.com/nSe4tgaupm
— BJP Tamilnadu (@BJP4TamilNadu) April 3, 2026
The Election Commission of India had earlier released the full election schedule, polling phases, district-wise voting dates and the result date of the elections.
The election is set to be conducted in a single phase throughout the state of Tamil Nadu, and the results will be announced on the 4th of May 2026.
The Model Code of Conduct went into effect right away after it was announced, and it will be in place until the election is over.
Please find all the names of candidates released in BJP’s first list here:
|Sl.
|No.
|Constituency
|Candidate
|1
|6
|Avadi
|Shri M. Rajasimha Mahindra (M. Ashwiinkumar)
|2
|25
|Mylapore
|Smt. (Dr.) Tamilisai Soundararajan
|3
|56
|Thalli
|Dr. Nagesh Kumar
|4
|63
|Tiruvannamalai
|Shri C. Elumalai
|5
|92
|Rasipuram SC
|Dr. S.D. Premkumar
|6
|100
|Modakkurichi
|Smt. Kirthika Shivkumar
|7
|108
|Udhagamandalam
|Shri Bhojarajan
|8
|112
|Avanashi SC
|Dr. L. Murugan
|9
|114
|Tiruppur (South)
|Shri S. Thangaraj
|10
|118
|Coimbatore (North)
|Smt. Vanathi Srinivasan
|11
|168
|Thiruvarur
|Shri Govi Chandru
|12
|174
|Thanjavur
|Shri M. Muruganandam
|13
|178
|Gandharvakottai SC
|Shri C. Udhayakumar
|14
|180
|Pudukkottai
|Shri N. Ramachandran
|15
|183
|Aranthangi
|Smt. Kavitha Srikanth
|16
|185
|Tiruppattur
|Shri K.C. Thirumaran
|17
|187
|Manamadurai SC
|Shri Pon. V. Balaganapathy
|18
|192
|Madurai South
|Prof. Raama Sreenivasan
|19
|204
|Sattur
|Shri Nainar Nagenthran
|20
|211
|Ramanathapuram
|Shri GBS K. Nagendran
|21
|215
|Tiruchendur
|Shri KRM Radhakrishnan
|22
|220
|Vasudevanallur SC
|Shri Ananthan Ayyasamy
|23
|228
|Radhapuram
|Shri S.P. Balakrishnan
|24
|230
|Nagercoil
|Shri M.R. Gandhi
|25
|231
|Colachel
|Shri T. Sivakumar
|26
|232
|Padmanabhapuram
|Shri P. Ramesh
|27
|233
|Vilavancode
|Smt. S. Vijayadharani
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