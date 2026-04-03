BJP candidates list for Tamil Nadu elections 2026: Find the full list here

BJP Candidate List for Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026: The first list released by BJP names the 27 candidates contesting elections across the state. Find the full list here.

Written by: Syed Ilham Jafri
2 min readUpdated: Apr 3, 2026 05:16 PM IST
Tamil NaduThe first list released by BJP names the 27 candidates contesting elections across the state. (File Photo)
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BJP Candidate List for Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released its first candidate list for Tamil Nadu assembly elections 2026, scheduled to take place on the 23rd of April.

The first list released by BJP names the 27 candidates contesting elections across the state.

The Election Commission of India had earlier released the full election schedule, polling phases, district-wise voting dates and the result date of the elections.

The election is set to be conducted in a single phase throughout the state of Tamil Nadu, and the results will be announced on the 4th of May 2026.

The Model Code of Conduct went into effect right away after it was announced, and it will be in place until the election is over.

Please find all the names of candidates released in BJP’s first list here:

 

BJP Candidates – Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Election 2026Declared by BJP Central Election Committee · Dated: 03.04.2026

27
Total Candidates
4
Women Candidates
5
SC Seats
233
Highest Constituency No.
Sl. No. Constituency Candidate
1 6 Avadi Shri M. Rajasimha Mahindra (M. Ashwiinkumar)
2 25 Mylapore Smt. (Dr.) Tamilisai Soundararajan
3 56 Thalli Dr. Nagesh Kumar
4 63 Tiruvannamalai Shri C. Elumalai
5 92 Rasipuram SC Dr. S.D. Premkumar
6 100 Modakkurichi Smt. Kirthika Shivkumar
7 108 Udhagamandalam Shri Bhojarajan
8 112 Avanashi SC Dr. L. Murugan
9 114 Tiruppur (South) Shri S. Thangaraj
10 118 Coimbatore (North) Smt. Vanathi Srinivasan
11 168 Thiruvarur Shri Govi Chandru
12 174 Thanjavur Shri M. Muruganandam
13 178 Gandharvakottai SC Shri C. Udhayakumar
14 180 Pudukkottai Shri N. Ramachandran
15 183 Aranthangi Smt. Kavitha Srikanth
16 185 Tiruppattur Shri K.C. Thirumaran
17 187 Manamadurai SC Shri Pon. V. Balaganapathy
18 192 Madurai South Prof. Raama Sreenivasan
19 204 Sattur Shri Nainar Nagenthran
20 211 Ramanathapuram Shri GBS K. Nagendran
21 215 Tiruchendur Shri KRM Radhakrishnan
22 220 Vasudevanallur SC Shri Ananthan Ayyasamy
23 228 Radhapuram Shri S.P. Balakrishnan
24 230 Nagercoil Shri M.R. Gandhi
25 231 Colachel Shri T. Sivakumar
26 232 Padmanabhapuram Shri P. Ramesh
27 233 Vilavancode Smt. S. Vijayadharani
* Women candidates highlighted in red · SC = Scheduled Caste reserved constituency · Source: BJP Central Election Committee Press Release, 03.04.2026
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