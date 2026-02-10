Protests erupt in Hyderabad after BJP candidate’s death ahead of Telangana municipal polls: What we know so far

The urban local body elections will be held on February 11, and the results will be declared on February 13. (Source: Express Archives)

One day before polling in the Telangana urban local body elections, the suicide of a BJP candidate has led to protests by the party in several parts of the state, including Hyderabad, alleging that the deceased had been facing threats from workers of the ruling Congress party.

Scores of BJP leaders and workers were detained on Tuesday when they held a protest outside the office of Telangana’s Director General of Police in Hyderabad and tried to barge their way in.

Early on Tuesday morning, the body of Erukala Mahadevappa (46), a BJP candidate from Ward 6 of Makthal municipality in Narayanapet district, was found. A case of suspicious death under BNSS section 194 has been lodged by the Telangana Police. A police officer said, “There was no suicide note. We have not ascertained the reason behind the demise.”