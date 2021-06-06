BJP calls for probe into ‘vaccine profiteering’

The BJP on Saturday called for an investigation into alleged “profiteering” by the Congress government in Punjab, accusing it of selling Covid-19 vaccines to private hospitals at higher prices.

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that communications within the Punjab government showed that it procured Covishield vaccines for Rs 412 per dose but sold it to private hospitals for Rs 1,000 and which in turn charged people Rs 1,560 for each dose. “Two private hospitals in Mohali charged people Rs 3,000 and Rs 3,200 per dose,” he said.

Puri said, “The state government’s decision to withdraw the order (on vaccines) shows that there was something fishy,” referring to the Punjab government’s decision to withdraw its earlier order providing one-time, limited vaccine doses to private hospitals for the 18-44 years age bracket. “Government profiteering should stop,” he said.

Taking a dig at Congress president Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi, Puri said they questioned the Modi government over the vaccine supply when their government in Punjab was indulging in alleged profiteering to the tune of Rs 38 crore.