‘BJP budget like birth of a boy, Congress budget a girl child’: Rajasthan BJP MLA

Other BJP MLAs sitting near Koli could be seen laughing at his comments. (Source: myneta)

BJP MLA from Weir Assembly, Bahadur Singh Koli, has kicked up a storm by likening the BJP and Congress budgets to the birth of a boy and a girl, respectively, and saying that the Congress is now in the Opposition for the same reason.

Speaking in the Assembly on Monday evening during the debate on the state budget, Singh, MLA from the SC reserved seat of Weir in Bharatpur, said, “Ours is youth budget, theirs is an old-age budget… our honourable CM Bhajan Lal Sharma, our government gave birth to a boy in the very first budget, and then again in the second and third budgets. The one who gives birth to a boy in their youth is always useful.”