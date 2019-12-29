BJP blatantly lying about regularising unauthorised colonies: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal thanked Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri for telling the “truth” on the issue through DDA website. (Express Photo: Amit Mehra) Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal thanked Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri for telling the “truth” on the issue through DDA website. (Express Photo: Amit Mehra)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Sunday accused the BJP of “blatantly lying” about the regularisation of unauthorised colonies, saying that the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) website clearly shows that Prime Minister Unauthorised Colonies in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojana (PM-UDAY) scheme will neither regularise the unauthorised colonies nor the houses there. He, however, thanked Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri for telling the “truth” on the issue through DDA website.

Retweeting Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s tweet in which he shared frequently asked questions (FAQs) from DDA website on unauthorised colonies, Kejriwal wrote, “DDA website says that Centre’s scheme will neither regularise unauthorised colonies nor their houses. Really shocking. Can’t believe that BJP spoke such a blatant lie to the people and has put up so many hoardings. Thanks Hardeep Sing Puri ji for telling truth to people through DDA website.”

DDA website says that centre’s scheme will neither regularize unauth colonies nor their houses. Really shocking. Can’t believe that BJP spoke such a blatant lie to the people and has put up so many hoardings Thanks @HardeepSPuri ji for telling truth to people thro DDA website https://t.co/6lnAryas26 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 29, 2019

Sisodia said BJP is misleading the people deliberately. “If they really want to regularise the unauthorised colonies, why don’t they give registry to the people,” news agency PTI quoted Sisodia as saying in a press conference. Citing the FAQs, he added, “DDA in their website clearly mentions -This policy is not for regularisation of the unauthorised colonies nor of the structures therein.”

Read | Home at last: What regularising unauthorised colonies in Delhi means

The FAQs purportedly say that the PM-UDAY is a decision of Union Cabinet to give the ownership or transfer/mortgage rights to the residents of Delhi’s unauthorised colonies. However, in response to another query about whether it means regularisation of unauthorised colonies, it is written that it is neither regularisation of unauthorised colonies nor the structures therein.

On Friday, Union Home Minister had mocked Kejriwal claiming that the Delhi chief minister takes the credit of works that are being done by the central government. Referring to Union Cabinet approving the proposal to grant ownership rights to the residents of 1,797 unauthorised colonies in Delhi, he said, “Even ahead of Congress’s culture, there’s another culture at work. Delhi’s Chief Minister Kejriwal ji… comes up with new things… why think of a project? Why come up with a budget for it? Why allot land and why even inaugurate? Work is already being done by others — just take it and put your name against it.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd