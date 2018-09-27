BJP Bengal bandh to protest Islampur deaths: Rail blockades, arson amid BJP-TMC clashes

BJP supporters block a road in North Dinajpur district as part of the bandh called by the party. (Express photo by Subham Dutta) BJP supporters block a road in North Dinajpur district as part of the bandh called by the party. (Express photo by Subham Dutta)

Isolated incidents of violence were reported from various districts of West Bengal as BJP and Trinamool Congress supporters clashed during a 12-hour bandh called by the saffron party on Wednesday. Police said about 1,600 BJP workers were arrested.

The BJP had called the 12-hour shutdown from 6 am to protest against the deaths of two students in a clash over the appointment of Urdu teachers in Islampur, North Dinajpur district, on September 20.

In East Midnapore, West Midnapore, West Burdwan, South Dinajpur and North Dinajpur districts, rallies taken out by BJP workers in support of the bandh came face to face with processions taken out by the TMC against it. Similar rallies were taken out in Kolkata as well.

According to the police, buses were pelted with stones and tyres were set on fire on roads to stop traffic in Midnapore district. Kolkata Police said stone-pelting incidents were also reported from the city’s Shyambazar and Sealdah areas.

Senior TMC leaders and ministers were on the streets to “ensure normalcy”. BJP MP Roopa Ganguly took out a rally in Gariahat in support of the strike and accused the TMC government of “stifling dissent” in the state.

In Islampur, BJP supporters squatted on the road to stop traffic movement. Three state-run buses were also damaged and two of them were torched.

“We made 1,600 preventive arrests of BJP workers and 50 BJP workers were arrested under specific cases. Three buses were torched; two in Islampur and one in Jhargram. Cases under the West Bengal Maintenance of Public Order Amendment Act, 2017, will be lodged against those who have destroyed public and private property,” said Anuj Sharma, ADG (law and order).

“Policemen were attacked in Islampur and Jhargram. We have tackled the situation and showed restraint despite provocation by BJP workers,” he said, adding that government and IT offices in Sector 5 of Salt Lake had registered almost full attendance.

