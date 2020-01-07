BJP believes in law & order, can’t incite violence: Junior Home minister

MoS Home Nityanand Rai made the remarks while leading a rally in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act in New Delhi. Express Photo/Praveen Khanna MoS Home Nityanand Rai made the remarks while leading a rally in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act in New Delhi. Express Photo/Praveen Khanna

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai Tuesday said no worker or leader of the BJP can incite violence and alleged that the Congress and the AAP were behind Sunday’s violent attack on students and teachers in Jawaharlal Nehru University, PTI reported.

“Bharatiya Janata Party believes in law and order. No worker or leader of BJP can think of such a thing or incite anyone. This is the work of the Communists, the Congress and Arvind Kejriwal.

“The violence in JNU is only part of a conspiracy by opposition parties. I would like to tell them that the students are the future of our country and therefore I will urge Congress leaders and the likes of Arvind Kejriwal to not mislead the students,” Rai told reporters.

Interestingly, Rai’s remarks come even as the Delhi Police’s crime branch unit is yet to complete its investigation into the matter. The Delhi Police reports to Rai’s ministry.

The JNU student union has accused RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) volunteers of being behind the attack while the ABVP has alleged that Left activists were involved in the attack.

At least 30 students were grieviously injured when a masked mob entered the campus Sunday evening and raided hostels, targetting students.

