Follow Us:
Friday, June 22, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer Sponsored

Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • BJP being irresponsible with Manohar Parrikar’s health: Congress

BJP being irresponsible with Manohar Parrikar’s health: Congress

He added that Congress felt BJP was forcing Parrikar to work. Reacting to the statement, BJP issued a statement which read, “The CM has very skilfully conducted the state administration even during his absence."

By: Express News Service | Panaji | Published: June 23, 2018 2:52:22 am
Manohar Parrikar Cabinet Meeting Parrikar ha recently returned to India after going through medical treatment. (File)

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar’s “health concerns” have become a political debate with the opposition questioning Parrikar’s status as Chief Minister despite his illness. Congress state chief Girish Chodankar, Friday, said, “The Congress party and those close to Parrikar feel that it is suicidal. He is ruining his health and it amounts to suicide. Is his party forcing him to do it? The BJP is being irresponsible with Parrikar’s health”.

He added that Congress felt BJP was forcing Parrikar to work. Reacting to the statement, BJP issued a statement which read, “The CM has very skilfully conducted the state administration even during his absence … now that he is back, Goa will march forward under his visionary leadership. Chodankar has no right to demand medical fitness certificate from Parrikar.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now