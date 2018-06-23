BJP being irresponsible with Manohar Parrikar’s health: Congress

Parrikar ha recently returned to India after going through medical treatment. (File) Parrikar ha recently returned to India after going through medical treatment. (File)

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar’s “health concerns” have become a political debate with the opposition questioning Parrikar’s status as Chief Minister despite his illness. Congress state chief Girish Chodankar, Friday, said, “The Congress party and those close to Parrikar feel that it is suicidal. He is ruining his health and it amounts to suicide. Is his party forcing him to do it? The BJP is being irresponsible with Parrikar’s health”.

He added that Congress felt BJP was forcing Parrikar to work. Reacting to the statement, BJP issued a statement which read, “The CM has very skilfully conducted the state administration even during his absence … now that he is back, Goa will march forward under his visionary leadership. Chodankar has no right to demand medical fitness certificate from Parrikar.”

