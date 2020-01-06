BJP begins door-to-door campaign to dispel ‘misinformation’ on CAA

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad holds a baby named Nagrikta by her parents as she was born on the day the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill became an Act. (PTI) Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad holds a baby named Nagrikta by her parents as she was born on the day the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill became an Act. (PTI)

BJP chief Amit Shah visited several houses in Delhi as the party Sunday launched a 10-day ‘Jan Jagran’ door-to-door campaign across the country to dispel “misinformation” on the new citizenship law, which has triggered massive protests since it was passed in December.

In Uttar Pradesh, where at least 19 people were killed during anti-CAA protests, Chief Minister Adityanath handed over a booklet on the citizenship law to one Haji Chaudhari Kaifulwara at his shop in the BJP leader’s pocket-borough Gorakhpur and said the Act is meant to give citizenship to persecuted people. “It is the tradition of India to give shelter to persecuted people and Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought CAA to give citizenship to such people,” Adityanath said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the residence of Justice Khem Karan in his constituency Lucknow.

BJP’s working president J P Nadda was in Vaishali in Ghaziabad while Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi visited Rampur for the awareness drive.

In Kerala, Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju visited the houses of some prominent citizens in Thiruvananthapuram, including Malayalam writer George Onakkoor who told the BJP leader it was not fair to exclude members of one religion from the purview of the Act. Rijiju said the Act was not against any religion and pointed out that the NDA government had given citizenship to “good Muslims” like singer Adnan Sami.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Education Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar start the door-to-door campaign on the Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Education Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar start the door-to-door campaign on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Panchkula. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)

Meanwhile, addressing the media in Jaipur, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, “More than 2,000 people who have come from Pakistan, majority of whom are Muslims, have been given citizenship in the last six years. More than 900 people from Afghanistan mostly Muslims, they too have been granted citizenship in the last 6 years. Nearly 200 people from Bangladesh, mostly Muslims have also been granted citizenship. Even today, there is no exclusion of Muslims under Citizenship Act through which they can become citizens.”

Former Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh cited the example of Pakistan’s first law minister Jogendra Nath Mandal to drum up support for the CAA. “Jogendra Nath Mandal, the first law minister of Pakistan, had to resign when he raised issues of atrocities on minorities in that country. He had to leave Pakistan and take shelter in a refugee camp in West Bengal where he died,” Singh said.

In Karnataka, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said they will visit Muslim-dominated areas to create awareness on the law. —PTI Inputs

