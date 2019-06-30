‘BJP back to fleece people’: Congress attacks Centre over rising fuel prices

Congress targeted the Narendra Modi government over the rise in fuel prices on Sunday, saying the BJP was back to “fleecing” the people. Congress national spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also attacked the government over press freedom and farmers’ distress in Kerala following last year’s disastrous floods.

Surjewala said the petrol prices in Delhi on June 22 were Rs 69.93 per litre and went up to Rs 70.40 per litre on June 30, a rise of Rs 0.47 per litre. On diesel prices, Surjewala said they were at Rs 63.78 per little on June 22 and rose to 64.22 per litre on June 30, a hike of Rs 0.44 per little.

“BJP back to fleece people! Rising Petrol-Diesel Prices in past 8 days burdening middle class and farmers! (sic)” Surjewala tweeted.

BJP back to fleece people! Rising Petrol-Diesel Prices in past 8 days burdening Middle Class & Farmers! ⛽️Petrol (Delhi)

22 June- ₹69.93/ltr

30 June- ₹70.40/ltr 🔺Increase-₹0.47/ltr ⛽️Diesel (Delhi)

22 June- ₹63.78/ltr

30 June- ₹64.22/ltr 🔺Increase -₹0.44/ltr — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) June 30, 2019

In another tweet, the Congress leader criticised the government over press freedom, stating the Centre has crushed the freedom of media and indulged in sheer vindictiveness by freezing advertisements to the newspapers that criticised the ruling dispensation.

BJP Govt crushes Freedom of Media & indulges in sheer vindictiveness by freezing ads to 4 newspapers ▪️The Hindu for exposing Rafale Scam

▪️Assam Tribune for being critical of CAB

▪️The Telegraph for being critical of Govt

▪️TOI for exposing MCC by PM This is Modi 2.0 for you! pic.twitter.com/bDzq5WqnqB — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) June 30, 2019

Sujrewala also pointed out farmers’ woes in Kerala in the aftermath of last year’s floods. He also said tea production in the state had gone down by 120 lakh tonnes while rubber production fell by 15,000 tonnes. He also mentioned that cultivation of crops like pepper, banana and nutmeg were also in a bad shape in the southern state.